Diego Maradona Fat Doppelganger, Virat Kohli Turkish Look-Alike & Other Times Sportspersons' Duplicates Made Headlines! Watch Viral Pics and Videos

Sportspersons' doppelgangers (Photo Credits: Social Media)

Recently, a misleading video of obese Diego Maradona was being shared on the internet across social media. However, it wasn't the football legend. In fact, the video was from 2015 Italian comedy-drama movie 'Youth' and the character of fictional Maradona was played Argentine actor Roly Serrano. The actor's looks resemble Maradona and anyone would have at first believed it was the legendary footballer. Talking about doppelgangers, many sportspersons all over the world have lookalikes and fans have often mistaken them as their favourite stars. Now that you are here, let's have a look at some doppelgangers in sports. Fact Check: Diego Maradona Fat Video Going Viral Is a Scene From 2015 Movie 'Youth' Played by Actor Roly Serrano.

Lionel Messi

The Argentine footballer has a doppelganger in Iran, and his name is Reza Parastesh. Reza is identical to the Barcelona forward so much so that recently a French TV channel used his image instead of Messi's.

Iran definitely should've called up & played their Messi lookalike just to fuck with Ramos. There's no way Ramos' 3 last brain cells wouldn't believe it's not him. pic.twitter.com/69UtZLE3zV — Mer•ce•des @ 🏠 just admiring my own gallantry (@DuskySprngfield) June 20, 2018

Virat Kohli

The Indian cricket team captain has many doppelgangers, even in Pakistan (no not Ahmed Shehzad). Recently, Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Aamir spotted Kohli's doppelganger while watching Turkish TV series 'Dirilis: Ertugrul'. Cavit Cetin Guner looks pretty similar to Kohli and plays the character of 'Dogan Alp' in the famous series.

@imVkohli brother is it you m confused 😂 pic.twitter.com/kbwn31yjT6 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) May 15, 2020

Roger Federer

Tennis star has a doppelganger in India, and he is none other than Bollywood actor, director and film producer, Arbaaz Khan, brother of actor Salman Khan. Social media users often compare the two, for their looks. Arbaaz once admitted that he resembles the great tennis player and said, 'I'd love to meet him in person.'

Being an actor, director and producer himself, I don't understand why Arbaaz Khan not showing any interest in making Roger Federer biopic🤔 pic.twitter.com/dd4qxN5xZQ — sajith (@sajithmandya) November 15, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan

Indian cricket team opener has a doppelganger-cum-fan in Ram Bahadur. The two resemble a lot, and Ram has even managed to meet his favourite cricketer. Ram is often seen in the stadium whenever India plays at home, and he does get a lot of attention from spectators.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Bahadur Yadav (@rambahadurdhawan) on May 17, 2020 at 7:18am PDT

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's rival Lionel Messi has a doppelganger in Iran but did you know the Portugal footballer also has a lookalike? And that too from Iran! Reza Alireza is Ronaldo's doppelganger and caught everyone's attention during the 2017 elections in Iran. Reza also happens to be a footballer.

Neymar, Marcelo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Last year lookalikes of footballers Neymar, Marcelo, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were seen showcasing their football skills at a charity event for children in Brazil's Sao Paulo. Other doppelgangers were also spotted. The event was organised to raise donations and reportedly, the doppelgangers' presence helped in that.

Dale Steyn

South African fast bowler has an uncanny resemblance to the Hollywood actor Daniel Craig. While Steyn is known for his face, Craig has been the face of James Bond series for many years.

Lasith Malinga

During Indian Premier League 2017 (IPL 2017) Lasith Malinga's lookalike was caught on camera while the bowler was in action for Mumbai Indians against Gujarat Lions. Not only cameraman, but the doppelganger also managed to catch Malinga's attention as well who was seen smiling while getting ready to bowl.

Other several sports stars have their doppelgangers as well. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Yuvraj Singh are some of the Indian cricketers whose lookalikes have got all the attention in the past. And, in future, we will have more doppelgangers as it is a common belief that everyone has a doppelganger. Have you spotted yours?