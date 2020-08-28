Actor Eijaz Khan has recently been in the news for being roped in to get locked up in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 house. And before that happens, the good looking actor turns a year older on August 28, 2020. Eijaz, who became a name to be reckoned with in the television industry has also been a popular face in Bollywood also. He started his showbiz career in 1999 with the film Thakshak and is considered one of the most good looking actors in the industry today. Aanand L Rai Birthday: Raanjhana, Tanu Weds Manu, Zero - Director's Movies Ranked From Worst To Best.

And on the eve of Eijaz turning 45 on August 28, 2020, here are 4 of Eijaz's much loved and appreciated works.

Bhaskar Bharti

Bhaskar Bharti was one out of the box show on Indian television at the time of its launch in 2009. The show’s plot revolved around how Bhaskar (Eijaz Khan), who has no regards for relationships. His life changed when he is cursed by one of his exes to turn into a woman to understand the pain of heartbreaks and he turns into Bharti (essayed by Ragini Khanna). The show then follows Bhaskar’s trials and tribulations as Bharti and the show is definitely considered one of Eijaz’s best performances.

Bhaskar Bharti Poster (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Kkavyanjali

The show was Eijaz Khan’s debut show as the male lead. Not only did Kkavyanjali catapulted Eijaz Khan to new heights of fame, but also saw actresses Amrita Singh and Vidya Sinha make a comeback to the television space. Also, the show was 2005’s biggest launch and also was the No.1 show of India at that time. His pairing with Anita Hassanandani was a runaway hit and their jodi remains one of the timeless ones on Indian television till date.

Eijaz Khan in a still from Kkavyanjali (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

At 42 years old in 2017, Eijaz took up Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage wherein he played a sarpanch of his village who is in his late 40s and even went on to state how he was willingly playing a character of his age on-screen, a stunt that not a lot of actors have pulled off. While Eijaz’s character was appreciated widely, the show did not rake in much in terms of TRPs.

Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage Poster (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Eijaz Khan played Jassi Gill in the Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan's hit movie and its sequel, and his performance was appreciated by one and all. The doting friend and husband that Eijaz played in the first and the second parts of the film, was loved by the audience immensely. Eijaz was paired opposite Swara Bhaskar in the show.

Eijaz Khan in Tanu Weds Manu Returns (Facebook)

Having created an impact with roles in Ekta Kapoor's shows like Kyunkii Saas Bhii Kabhii Bahu Thi, Kahiin Toh Hoga and Kkhusum among others, Eijaz has also been a part of films like Kuch Na Kaho, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Tanu Weds Manu series and Zilla Ghaziabad among others. Eijaz is also rumoured to be

