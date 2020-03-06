Elizabeth Hurley, Hannah Simone to Star in as Mother-Daughter For CBS Comedy Pilot

Elizabeth Hurley, Hannah Simone (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Actors Elizabeth Hurley and Hannah Simone are set to star in an upcoming CBS comedy pilot. The untitled multi-camera project is created by Corinne Kingsbury and John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show revolves around the relationship between a woman and her mother. Echo: Venom Actor Reid Scott to Lead Investigation-Drama Pilot For NBC.

When Penelope's (Simone) career takes off at exactly the same time as her husband's, they call on Penelope's young single mom, Georgia (Hurley), to help raise their son, but what they find is Georgia needs more raising than their kid. My Village: Kyra Sedgwick to Topline ABC’s Upcoming Comedy Pilot.

Simone and Hurley will also serve as producers on the CBS Television Studios pilot, to be directed by Pam Fryman.