India were crowned the champions of the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup after beating Pakistan in a thrilling final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (September 28). The Suryakumar Yadav-led team successfully chased down 147 runs to claim the victory. This was the third time India defeated Pakistan in the tournament, and Rinku Singh hit the winning shot that sealed the victory. After the match, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for Team India. Now, a video has surfaced showing YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav congratulating Rinku Singh on a video call. IND vs PAK Video Highlights, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Watch India Win Thriller Against Pakistan As Tilak Varma’s T20I Masterclass Spearheads Epic Chase.

Elvish Yadav Video Calls Rinku Singh After India’s Asia Cup 2025 Final Win Over Pakistan

In a video shared by Elvish Yadav on his Instagram story, the popular reality TV star was seen congratulating Rinku Singh on Team India's final victory against Pakistan in the Asian Cup 2025. During the video call, Elvish could be heard telling Rinku, "Mahol bana diya. Karo enjoy. Kaha hai party fir?" Rinku replied, "Party to dekhte hai, abhi to trophy utha le." Elvish then says, "All the best. Congratulations once again. Bye brother, love you."

To this, Rinku Singh says, "Okay, thank you bhaiya. Bye. Love you bhaiya." Rinku Singh's response caught the attention of netizens because Elvish is only a year elder than the cricketer.

Rinku Singh Calls Elvish Yadav ‘Bhaiya’ After Team India’s Asia Cup 2025 Final Win Over Pakistan

Elvish Yadav congratulating Rinku Singh and Team India on vc after the match !!❤️ #AsiaCupFinal #indvspak2025 pic.twitter.com/Ki2iwRxjAc — Rudra (@Rudraaaa10) September 28, 2025

Netizens React to Rinku Singh’s ‘Bhaiya’ Moment With Elvish Yadav

Videos of Rinku Singh’s ‘bhaiya’ moment with Elvish Yadav went viral across social media. While some criticised the cricketer for being “too down to earth,” others praised their camaraderie, pointing out that calling someone bhaiya is more about respect than age. However, a large section of netizens felt Rinku should maintain his distance from a controversial person like Elvish Yadav.

A user wrote, "Bhai itna b down to earth nahi hona chahiye." Another commented, "Rinku ko koi batao har kisiko bhaiya nahi bolna hota, Elvish apni jegah hai lekin Team India ke players ko focused rehna chahiye aise har kisi se baat nahi karni chahiye verna Prithvi shaw ka example sabke saamne hai." Another wrote, "Ye çhapri ke sath kyu frendship kar raha hai rinku!" 'MTV Splitsvilla X6': Audition Guidelines for 2025 Season of Sunny Leone’s Dating Reality Show Splitsvilla 16.

Netizens React to Rinku Singh Calling Elvish Yadav ‘Bhaiya’ After India’s Asia Cup 2025 Finale Win

Ye çhapri ke sath kyu frendship kar raha hai rinku ! — Prasad Reddy ™ 🗡️ (@PrasadReddyAA) September 29, 2025

A User Wrote

Rinku should stay away from him — Gobhi (@dakshtwts) September 28, 2025

‘New Low for Rinku’

New low for rinku 😭 — Cactus Soup (@mrluckinn) September 28, 2025

Another User Commented

Rinku ko koi batao har kisiko bhaiya nahi bolna hota, Elvish apni jegah hai lekin Team India ke players ko focused rehna chahiye aise har kisi se baat nahi karni chahiye verna Prithvi shaw ka example sabke saamne hai. — Dev Agarwal (@Bhartiyaa_Dev) September 28, 2025

Systum!

Bhai iska call Rinku bhaiya utha bhi kyu rhe hai. — Naman Kumar (@naman_kumar1) September 28, 2025

‘Bhai Itna Bhi Down to Earth Nahi Hona Chahiye’

Bhai itna b down to earth nahi hona chahiye — Thanos (@whho_cares) September 29, 2025

Elvish Yadav’s Work Front

Elvish Yadav was last seen in the culinary reality show Laughter Chef 2, which he won along with Karan Kundrra. Before that, he appeared on Rannvijay Singha's popular show Roadies XX, where his gang member Gullu won.

