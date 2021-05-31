For the past year COVID-19 has affected everyone’s lives. Everyday feels the same, where you are just left in the house wondering what to do while the days seem to pass by. Luckily we live in the age of digital marvel, where we have many options to keep us occupied. Thanks to streaming services, all of our favorite properties are available in the same place. Binge watching has become quite the culture in the past few years as well, where viewers just watch an entire series in one sitting, all because streaming services like Netflix drop all the episodes of a season at once, rather than following the formula of weekly releases. Year-Ender 2020: Paatal Lok, Scam 1992, Panchayat and More – 7 Web-Series We Loved the Most to Binge This Year.

With so many options available at once, of course viewers will get confused as to what to watch. So today we will be taking a look at seven amazing shows that you should binge on Netflix.

The IT Crowd

A Still From The IT Crowd

This sitcom is British humour at its peak. Set in the offices of the fictional Reynholm industries in London, the series revolves around the three staff members of its IT department. The series was praised for its amazing wit and has become quite iconic among the internet crowd while maintaining its cult following. If you’re looking for a hilarious sitcom that’s short and amazing, then The IT Crowd is for you. Friends: From Brooklyn Nine-Nine to The Big Bang Theory, 5 More Shows To Watch if You Are a Fan of the Sitcom.

Mindhunter

A Still From Mindhunter

This psychological crime thriller follows the founding of the Behavioral Science Unit in the FBI in the late 1970’s and the beginning of criminal profiling. The show tackles stories about some of the notorious criminals in America’s history, and with David Fincher at the helm of it all, this is one great show to watch over the weekend.

The Witcher

A Still From The Witcher

Want your medieval fix after Game of Thrones? Well The Witcher has you covered. Based on the novels of the same name, The Witcher sees Henry Cavill play the role of Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter who is on path to meet his destiny. While the structure of the show can be annoying for a few viewers, it still packs in a great story and some really impressive visuals with a great soundtrack.

Breaking Bad

A Still From Breaking Bad

Considered by many as one of the best shows of all time, this series penned by Vince Gilligan sees Bryan Cranston play the role of Walter White, a chemistry teacher who gets diagnosed with cancer. Unable to pay his medical expenses, he joins his student Jesse Pinkman played by Aaron Paul, in the making and selling of methamphetamine. It’s a great drama that packs in a lot of thrills, and ends with one of the best runs of television ever.

Bojack Horseman

A Still From Bojack Horseman

This tragi-comedy animated sitcom tells the story of an anthropomorphic horse named Bojack Horseman, voiced by Will Arnett, who is the washed-up star of a '90’s sitcom and wants to return to his celebrity relevance. The show, while still funny, delves a great deal into topics like mental health and depicts them perfectly having some levity to it. It’s a great character driven show, that has a wonderful cast of characters that is funny while still being thoughtful.

Castlevania

A Still From Castlevania

Based on the videogame series of the same name, Castlevania shows how a game can be perfectly adapted into a different kind of media without losing any of its original charm and authenticity. It’s one of the best videogame adaptations that we have ever seen, and it being an anime is just the cherry on top of the cake. The series can basically be described as Game of Thrones but with vampires in it, and it's all the more amazing. It has a great start, a great middle and a great end, and with a spin-off announced, we can’t wait to delve into this universe again.

Daredevil

A Still From Daredevil

While the show itself was short lived, it still had two great seasons and one decent enough season. Based on the Marvel character of the same name, Daredevil follows Matt Murdock, played wonderfully by Charlie Cox, who was involved in an accident when he was a child and ended up leaving him blind. But after losing his eyesight, his other senses heightened up and gave him great reflexes. So as a lawyer by the day and the devil of Hell’s Kitchen by night, he goes on to clean up his city off the criminals that have infested it. It’s a great show that any comic fan should watch, and it provides some really great action and thrills.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2021 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).