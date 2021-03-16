The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a Non-Cooperation Directive against actress Gauahar Khan for two months for allegedly flouting COVID-19 rules by continuing to shoot despite being testing positive for the virus. A press release issued by the FWICE, informs about the stringent action taken by the body against the actress. Gauahar Khan Lashes Out at a Media Report That Says She Is Pregnant (Read Tweet).

It reads: "The FWICE highly condemns the act of Ms Gauahar Khan for resuming shooting after being tested positive for covid-19 infection even though she was advised to be quarantined. Her act is highly irresponsible and is against the strict guidelines laid down by the Government of India and Maharashtra issued for the media and entertainment industry post resumption of shootings in Maharashtra."

"It is indeed a serious offence and that she has not only breached the rules issued by the government but also endangered the lives of the entire crew members working with her on the respective shoot. Such ignorance will not be tolerated by the FWICE and it thanks the BMC and Mumbai Police for the FIR lodged against Ms Gauahar Khan, actress Mumbai for her inhuman, disrespectful act towards the other crew members as well as the government."

"The FWICE has jointly decided to issue a Non Cooperation Directive against Ms Gauahar Khan for two months and it is hereby advised to all the members of our affiliated craft to distance themselves from being associated with Ms Gauahar Khan for the next two months until a fresh directive is issued by the FWICE regarding the permission to her for resuming work in the media and entertainment industry."

"It is hereby advised to all the members to keep themselves vigilant for such incidents and immediately report to their production house, association and the FWICE, if any of their crew members is tested positive for the Covid-19 infection and ensure that such persons are not allowed to resume the shootings until they complete the quarantine period and submit the negative report for the said infection."

"Any members if found cooperating with Ms Gauahar Khan shall also be liable for stringent disciplinary action by the FWICE." The release has been signed by BN Tiwari, President of FWICE and other key members. Meanwhile, on Monday, the Mumbai Police booked Gauahar Khan for allegedly violating Covid-19 protocols after testing positive. The Oshiwara police station lodged an FIR after a complaint was lodged by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) against Gauahar.

According to the complaint, despite testing positive, she attended a film shoot and was moving around in public places unmindful that she was a carrier and could pose a threat to the general public, an official said. Following the complaint, Gauahar's team had responded with a statement that said she had "tested negative in multiple reports" and that she was "a law abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC".

