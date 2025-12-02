Contestant Gaurav Khanna walked into the Bigg Boss 19 media round expecting the usual jabs about alliances and screen-time tricks. What he didn’t expect was a question that would hit far closer to home. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Grand Finale Date: Salman Khan Confirms Final Showdown Deets; JioHotstar Drops Exciting Promo Featuring Top 5 Contestants (Watch Video).

When asked if he was using his wife’s choice to not have children as a “sympathy card,” Gaurav froze for a moment and then let the emotion show.

Gaurav Khanna Breaks Down During 'Bigg Boss 19' Media Round Over Personal Question

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIGG BOSS UPDATE (@shruti_editz0)

A new promo shared by the channel on Instagram and was captioned: Media round shuru! Sawal teekhe, jawaab mushkil, kaise karenge gharwaale is the situation to handle?

The media round on Bigg Boss 19 began with Farhana Bhatt being asked over her own controversial line “do-paise ki aurat.”

Asked what it takes to reach “her level,” she replied: “If someone tries to mess with me, I’ll go to their level.”

A media personnel asked Malti Chahar about her obsession with Farrhana.

Malti replied: “Farhana follows me around, I don't.”

Then came the turn toward Pranit More. He was reminded of his confession that Abhishek Bajaj was his priority.

“Priorities keep changing here,” he replied, hinting at shifting alliances inside the house.

But the temperature soared when a journalist directed a deeply personal question at Gaurav Khanna, accusing him of using his wife’s choice to not have kids as a sympathy play.

Gaurav’s voice cracked just a little as he said: “This is very touchy… I love my wife. I’ll do whatever my wife says.”

Amaal Mallik stepped in and said: “Not a nice question, honestly.

It was during the Family Week, when Gaurav’s wife Akanksha Chamoli spoke about her decision not to have children anytime soon. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Fans Shocked As Shehbaz Badesha Gets Voted Out; Sister Shehnaaz Gill Calls Him ‘Her Winner’ (View Post).

Akanksha had said that she doesn't feel the need to have a kid and has several reasons. She had added that it is a huge responsibility and that she doesn't think she could justify it.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2025 11:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).