After eight seasons of portraying this character, Grant Gustin is ready to hang up the red suit that has defined most of his career in a spectacular final season set to air soon. Starting off in 2014 playing the character, Gustin’s portrayal of Flash in CW’s The Flash has been something of a treat to witness, and he is someone who get’s the character very right. The Flash: Final Season of Grant Gustin's DC Show to Premiere on February 8, 2023.

After having seen so many iterations of the Flash over the years, Gustin’s rendition of him is someone who has had the most development. Perhaps even being one of the most iconic things to come out of CW’s corner of the DC, his run coming to an end is surely a bittersweet thing to see. With Grant Gustin turning 33, let’s take a look at five of the reason for why he makes a great Barry Allen/The Flash before we jump into the final season of his series.

His Rogues Gallery

Throughout the year’s The Flash series has really done great in showcasing the rogues’ gallery of Barry Allen. From Zoom to Captain Cold to Gorilla Grodd, the series has done an immaculate job. Not to mention, the rivalry with Reverse Flash is perhaps one of the best hero-villain rivalry we have gotten yet in any live-action comic book property.

Interacting With Other Heroes

The best part about Gustin’s Barry Allen is how we see him interact with other heroes over the course of the show. Going from meeting Arrow to Supergirl and then being a huge part of the Crisis on Infinite Earths, his version feels really lived in.

His Costumes

Throughout the course of his run, Barry Allen has received some really fun superhero costumes. Sure sometimes the suits weren’t up to the mark, but Grant Gustin’s Flash suit has actually gotten the look of the character from the comics really right, and still added a bit of a modernised spirit to it that makes it look pretty cool.

Character Development

Even if sometimes the show didn’t live up to the mark, Barry’s character development has always been stellar. Actually adapting the character really well from the comics and not trying to mix his persona with that of Wally West, the writers have done a fine enough job of respecting the source material.

His Legacy

With The Flash coming to an end, Grant Gustin is surely set to leave a huge legacy behind. I would know because I have grown up with this show, and for many he probably is the definitive version of the character. Perfectly encapsulating Barry Allen from the comics, Gustin has been stellar constantly. The Flash Season 9: Stephen Amell, Arrowverse's Oliver Queen aka Green Arrow, Confirms Return in Final Season of Grant Gustin's DC Show.

With the conclusion of The Flash, we are set to see an era of television end. Whatever it may be, we thank Grant Gustin for delivering us this portrayal. With this we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

