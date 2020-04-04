The Flash Grant Gustin Is Devastated To Know 16-Year-Old Logan Williams Is No More

Grant Gustin and Logan Williams (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The sudden and unexpected death of Logan Williams who played young Barry Allen in The Flash has left everyone shocked. Since we heard the news, we could only wonder what could have led to such a tragic end because the cause of death is still unknown. Grant Gustin, who plays Flash on the show, is obviously heartbroken. He posted a long message regarding the little guy and a throwback picture. He writes, "Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly. This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them." The Flash, Supernatural and Legacies Season Endings Pushed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

We can only imagine what Williams' family must be feeling right now. The fact that the reason is still unknown is affecting us more. Williams has worked in other series apart from The Flash namely Supernatural and When Calls The Heart.

His co-star When Calls The Heart co-actor Erin Krakow also mourned his death.

Heartbroken to learn of the passing of Logan Williams who played Miles Montgomery in several seasons of @wcth_tv. pic.twitter.com/AM2D91paQz — Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) April 3, 2020

Erin also added here, "Logan was a beautiful, warm, silly, and talented young man. He could always make us laugh. He was just shy of 17 and had what I’m sure would have been a very bright future ahead of him." Logan will be missed!