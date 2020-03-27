Helly Shah On Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Being Delayed, 'No Point Shooting and Risking Everyone's Health'

Helly Shah (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A few weeks back, Producer Rajan Shahi had announced that he would be delaying his new show on Star Plus, Anupamaa, after the governing bodies of the entertainment industry issued a lockdown on shootings from March 19 to March 31, in the wake of the on-going Coronavirus pandemic. And while some out of the on-going shows had a bank and were able to telecast fresh episodes for some time, a majority of new shows were delayed. One from amongst them is Helly Shah-Rrahul Sridhar-Vishal Vashishtha starrer thriller Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Promo: Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha Impress In This Intriguing Thriller (Watch Video).

The thriller was all set to go on air from March 30, 2020, but has now bee indefinitely delayed. When asked about her show's impending delay, Helly told India Forums, "Shooting for a few days for Ishq Mein Marjawan, makes no sense now because of the lockdown. There was no point shooting just a few episodes and then airing it. Because of the situation wouldn’t have gotten better, it would have been hard to shoot. But I really do hope things go back to normal and we return to our usual work routines." Helly Shah On Bagging Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2: 'I Always Wanted To Do A Thriller Show'

Watch the Promo Below:

In an earlier interview, Helly had said, "Of course, you feel a little disheartened that delay ho gaya but it is ok. It is better especially when the situation is in control we launch the show in a proper way. I really hope that everyone follows the 21 day lockdown properly so that we can bring the current scenario in control. Because otherwise, it’s going to be quite scary."

Beyond Dreams' hit show Ishq Mein Majawan's first season starred Arjun Bijlani, Aalisha Panwar and later on Nia Sharma and was a runaway success with the audience. It also saw Arjun in a negative role and the actor was loved by the audience.