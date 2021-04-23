Actor Mrinal Dutt gained five kilograms to look fuller for his role in the upcoming web series His Storyy. In the series, Mrinal plays a homosexual character who is a food critic by profession. "I had a certain look in mind and hence I made a conscious effort to gain some weight to look a certain age, keeping in mind that the character is also relatively older than me. Satyadeep (Misra)'s character Kunal has been in a marriage for over 20 years and I was playing his onscreen partner," he says. His Storyy Trailer: Satyadeep Misra’s Struggle With His Sexuality Is All About Love, Infidelity and Acceptance (Watch Video).

Mrinal says a monitored diet allowed him to eat everything. "It allowed me to eat everything so that I could put on those extra kilos. I also worked out so that the muscle weight gain spread evenly. To begin with, I wanted to make sure that I look convincing to myself. The idea was just to look a bit fuller, not gain excessive weight. His Storyy Poster Finds Itself in Controversy; Loev Producer Accuses Ekta Kapoor and ALTBalaji of Plagiarism.

My weight has remained a constant of 69 to 70 kg for many years, it went to 75 kg during the filming of this show," he says. His Storyy releases on April 25.

