His Storyy's poster was released recently by ALTBalaji which talks about a complicated relationship between two men and their love for each other. While many raved about its bold storyline, here's someone who has proved the poster is a blatant copy of his own movie. Sudhanshu Saria, the writer-producer of Loev film has accused Ekta Kapoor and Alt Balaji of lifting his poster for His Storyy. He isn't wrong though. Both of them do look similar including the treatment. His Storyy Teaser: Satyadeep Mishra and Priya Mani Raj’s ALTBalaji Drama Explores Sexuality and Infidelity (Watch Video)

Sudhanshu couldn't believe it when he saw what happened. He revealed that it took them 13 months to come up with the artwork that Ekta Kapoor and ALTBalaji team just picked up 'Without any decency'. He is glad they loved Loev's poster and are attempting a homosexual love story but why copy? Our question exactly.

Check out Sudhanshu Saria's tweets here...

WHY IS THIS INDUSTRY LIKE THIS? Woke up to find that our painstakingly illustrated, original poster for @loevfilm has just been blatantly ripped off by the geniuses at @altbalaji @ZEE5Premium for their show #HisStoryy // Thread pic.twitter.com/ljQ9vNSa0a — Sudhanshu Saria (@iamsuds) April 9, 2021

Many months of hardwork and a copy

Thirteen months of back and forth and so many drafts by the amazing minds at @TalkPigeonCo with oversight by @jahanbakshi and amazingly illustrated by artist @rohanpore just ripped off without any decency. (2) — Sudhanshu Saria (@iamsuds) April 9, 2021

Appreciation doesn't mean plagiarism

Am glad they liked our poster; am glad they're telling a queer story but why do this? What is the need? We made our poster with no funds to speak of. Why have a massive machinery like @altbalaji @ZEE5India if you can't even come up with your own poster? (3) — Sudhanshu Saria (@iamsuds) April 9, 2021

Copy Alert!

A sincere apology

As a producer, I apologise to my collaborators and artists for not being able to protect their work better. Please feel RT and Share. This culture must end. @arfilaamba @ShivPanditt @sidmenon1 #LOEV — Sudhanshu Saria (@iamsuds) April 9, 2021

The teaser of the film His Storyy was released recently. It shows a family man trying to own up to what he is and what are his preferences. It will start streaming from April 25 on ALTBalaji.

