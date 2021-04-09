His Storyy's poster was released recently by ALTBalaji which talks about a complicated relationship between two men and their love for each other. While many raved about its bold storyline, here's someone who has proved the poster is a blatant copy of his own movie. Sudhanshu Saria, the writer-producer of Loev film has accused Ekta Kapoor and Alt Balaji of lifting his poster for His Storyy. He isn't wrong though. Both of them do look similar including the treatment. His Storyy Teaser: Satyadeep Mishra and Priya Mani Raj’s ALTBalaji Drama Explores Sexuality and Infidelity (Watch Video)

Sudhanshu couldn't believe it when he saw what happened. He revealed that it took them 13 months to come up with the artwork that Ekta Kapoor and ALTBalaji team just picked up 'Without any decency'. He is glad they loved Loev's poster and are attempting a homosexual love story but why copy? Our question exactly.

The teaser of the film His Storyy was released recently. It shows a family man trying to own up to what he is and what are his preferences. It will start streaming from April 25 on ALTBalaji.

