Hours after TV actor Pracheen Chauhan was arrested for allegedly molesting a girl, the Borivali Court has granted him bail. Chauhan, known for his role in the television show Kasautii Zindagi Kay, was arrested earlier today, the Mumbai Police informed.

The arrest was made on the basis of a complaint from the victim at Karur Police Station, Mumbai Police informed. A case under sections 354, 323, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered. (ANI)

TV actor Pracheen Chauhan, who also appeared in serial 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay' season 1, arrested for allegedly molesting a girl. A case has been registered: Mumbai Police (Photo credit: Chauhan's Instagram handle)#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/I9EkE6k4KP — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2021

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)