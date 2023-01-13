Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit said that Indian Idol 13 contestant Bidipta Chakraborty is capable of becoming an actress and asked her to enact a scene from her film Dil Toh Pagal Hain. Madhuri has given a number of hits and she is also known for her dancing skills. She is a trained Kathak dancer and acted in films such as Tezaab, Parinda, Anjaam, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Koyla, Pukar', among others. Indian Idol 13: Veteran Actors Zeenat Aman, Poonam Dhillon Will Bring Back the Magic of Golden Era in New Episode of the Reality Show (Watch Video).

She made her web debut with The Fame Game and she was also seen among the panel of judges on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Madhuri appeared on the singing reality show for Celebrating Madhuri Dixit Nene episode and enjoyed performances by Bidipta on her famous tracks, Ek Do Teen, Tu Shayar Hai, and Humko Aajkal Hai Intezaar. She said while praising her: "Bidipta is a fantastic singer and the way she performs with eye contact is a brave work which drives everyone to her sweet voice." Madhuri also added that she has a potential of becoming an actress and asked her to deliver a dialogue from her hit film Dil Toh Pagal Hai which also starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Later, Madhuri danced to the tunes of "Choli Ke Peeche Kya hai" during the show. Indian Idol 13: Fans Disappointed With the Shortlisted Top 15 Contestants, Give a Shout Out to the Makers To Bring Back Rito Riba! (View Post).

The top 8 contestants that gave their performance included, Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, and Shivam Singh from Gujarat. Indian Idol 13 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

