Actor Nitesh Pandey has been signed for the upcoming TV show, Indiawaali Maa. Pandey, who is known for his role of Harish Kumar in the series, "Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara", will essay the role of Hasmukh, a chilled-out father to the protagonist Rohan. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: Shweta Tiwari Re-Lives Her Radio Jockey Days After Doing a Gig on Sony TV Show

"This show highlights that when you have your mother by your side, you pretty much have the strongest support in the whole world. Made purely to depict a mother's love, the story is something everyone will relate with," Nitesh said. Sony TV’s Mere Sai Makers To Resume Shoot Post 3-Day Halt After Crew Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

The show also features Suchita Trivedi and Akshay Mhatre as Rohan. It will launch on Sony Entertainment Television.

