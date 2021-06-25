Bollywood often gets berated for redoing an old classic in the present times. But it's not a desi trend. Many series abroad are getting a do-over or reboots and even spin-offs. It's as if they just don't want to let go of a money-making idea. There's a Gossip Girl reboot, Dexter is returning, Sex And The City is coming back without Samantha, Game Of Thrones is coming with a prequel and much more. All of them are in various stages of development. This week alone there were several announcements. One surprised us, the other made us shrug in disappointment and some got us excited as well. Here're the five of them we are talking about. Angry Tom Cruise Funny Memes Go Viral After Mission Impossible 7 Shoot Get Halted Due To A COVID Positive Crew Member

Interview With Vampire

Anne Rice's Interview With Vampire is all set to get a series makeover. The movie on the same starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt released in 1994. The cast is yet to be finalised but the series is expected to premiere on AMC and AMC+ sometime in 2022.

Supernatural prequel - The Winchesters

After dragging the series till season 15 unnecessarily, Supernatural finally came to an end recently. But a spin-off prequel series is already on the cards. Jensen Ackles and his wife are executive producing The Winchesters which will chart the love story of Mary and John Winchester. What's stranger is that Jared Padalecki who played Sam Winchester didn't even know about the development. He even made his disappointment evident on Twitter saying 'I am gutted.' Don't know about the prequel but this very Ackles Vs Padalecki thing might just stretch more. Or it could just be promotions! Supernatural Finale: Netizens Find It Hard to Say Goodbye to This Jensen Ackles-Jared Padalecki Starrer Show (View Tweets)

NCIS Hawaii

NCIS gets a spin-off or a Hawaiian edition. The production for the first season began recently. The series stars Vanessa Lachey, Noah Mills, Jason Antoon, Yasmine Al-Bustami and Tori Anderson.

Castlevania

Castlevania which ended its run on Netflix with season 4 will have a spin-off series. Netflix confirmed that an all-new series starring Richter Belmont (the son of Sypha and Trevor) and Maria Renard, set in France during the French Revolution, is currently in the works.

