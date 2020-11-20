Don't we all hate goodbyes? And well that's exactly the current state of mind of all the Supernatural fans as the series has finally come to an end. After the finale episode of the series was aired on November 19, ardent fans of the show could not keep calm and shared their thoughts on the micro-blogging site. It’s after 15 seasons of hunting monsters, Dean and Sam finally bid adieu to their fans. This show is touted to be the longest-running American live-action fantasy TV series. It had in total of 305 episodes. The Flash, Supernatural and Legacies Season Endings Pushed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic.

After watching the finale episode of Supernatural, netizens came in abundance and poured their hearts out over the same on Twitter. However, one feeling that was constant among all was that they'll miss the show dearly. Supernatural was an iconic series and its farewell day indeed led the show to make the right kind of noise on social media. Check out a few Twitter reactions below. Supernatural Star Jensen Ackles Stopped Doing Movies for This Reason.

Spoiler!

I legit can't even be sad about Dean dying I'm more mad about jow he died #SupernaturalFinale #Supernatural #SPNFamilyForever — QveenNaTaure💕 (@_ThatQveenNay) November 20, 2020

Aww!

Well...

“sam.. stay with me please” “ you know it was always gonna end like this with me” i can’t do this... #supernatural #SupernaturalFinale pic.twitter.com/6nyfCudhP1 — layan (@deanswiII) November 20, 2020

Indeed!

Emotions!

Are they for real gonna do this now YOU CAN NOT DO THIS. #SupernaturalFinale pic.twitter.com/1WJSIGeIGH — Britany quick (@baquick2013) November 20, 2020

Sob Sob!

Supernatural made its way on The CW on October 10, 2019, and ended on November 19, 2020. The monstrous series was initially set to conclude in May 2020, but production delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was the man reason it got strecthed for a few more months. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2020 08:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).