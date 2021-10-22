After PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, adventurist Bear Grylls went Into The Wild with Ajay Devgn. They shot the sequence in Indian Ocean and it was truly wild. Bear is known to go to any extreme to survive at torturous places and this time he had Ajay around. The actor is perhaps the best company to have during such gruelling situations. He is calm, grounded and extremely hands-on with every activity. Ajay doesn't let panic set in despite never been in an isolated island before with two people and no resources. He even fights his phobia for survival. So after watching the episode, we have put together five wild things that he did which might have changed his life forever. Sooryavanshi Song Aila Re Aillaa: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn Set The Festive Mood With Their Energetic Dance Moves (Watch Video)

Walking through shark-infested ocean

Ajay and Bear were dropped off in the middle of the ocean from where they swam to the land they could find. The water had all kinds of creatures including sharks. Both of them again waded through the same waters to reach a deserted island to look for things to survive. Both the time, Ajay kept his cool even though he felt the fear.

Fishing without rod

We Indians have learned to fish without the fishing rod. But here Ajay is bemused to see how Bear created a makeshift fish trap from whatever trash was available on the island. They even catch a fish after a few hours. He admits in the episode he never knew one can use such a method to catch a fish too.

Fighting fear

For someone who has a phobia about something, overcoming that fear is nothing short of doing a wild thing. Ajay did too. Kajol gave him a dare to touch something slimy with his hands because the actor has an issue. He doesn't touch food with his hands because he believes it leaves a stench. In the episode, he pulled off the dare by not only eating with his hands but also ate raw and uncooked fish.

Raft punks

Bear and Ajay needed to leave the island and get help. So they decided to build a raft from whatever was lying around. Both of them built it from scratch which Ajay seemed to have enjoyed a lot. He does admit he doesn't have much faith in the raft but he seemed excited to ride it. He chopped branches for it with a makeshift axe. Ajay even quips, 'Filmon mei sab udate hai, yaha bana rahe'. (We blow up things in movies, here we are making them) Into the Wild With Bear Grylls: Ajay Devgn Opens Up About His Trip to the Indian Ocean for the Adventure Reality Show

Rescue and survive

Although Ajay looked highly relieved to meet the rescue team, he did agree that without Bear, he wouldn't have survived it. So joining a mission like that could count as a wild thing too.

While all that is great, we wish he had made his entry on makeshift rafts floating on the ocean with sharks around him. Ah, we forgot! It's not a Rohit Shetty film.

Into The Wild can be viewed on Discovery+.

