“Aila Re Aillaa” is the first song from the upcoming film Sooryavanshi and it is a peppy track featuring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. The three actors who have come together for the first time have set the festive mood right with their energetic dance moves. The song is sung by Daler Mehndi and Tanishk Bagchi has recreated the music. Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, is all set to be released in theatres during the time of Diwali, November 5.

Watch Video “Aila Re Aillaa” Song Below:

