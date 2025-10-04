Yuzvendra Chahal dropped a hilarious comment on comedian Samay Raina's advertisement on Instagram, also featuring RJ Mahvash, where he took a number of subtle digs at the Indian cricketer's ex-wife Dhanashree Verma. Samay Raina took to his official Instagram account to share an advertisement video for Renee cosmetics featuring him and RJ Mahvash, a woman who has been rumoured to be dating Yuzvendra Chahal and it was laden with references to Dhanashree Verma and her divorce with the Indian spinner. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma officially divorced each other earlier this year, with a Mumbai family court making their separation official. Fact Check: Did Yuzvendra Chahal Really Wear 'It's Not Time to Rise Yet...' T-Shirt to Answer Dhanashree Verma's Instagram Story? Here's the Truth.

The video starts off with Samay Raina welcoming RJ Mahvash on his 'podcast' and asking what her favourite alphabet was and the latter immediately replied 'M' as her name started with that. Samay Raina made an indirect reference to Yuzvendra Chahal and said that his favourite alphabets were 'U' and 'Z', which, when said together, sound like 'Yuzi', the short name fans refer to Yuzvendra Chahal as. RJ Mahvash was surprised by this and continued the video where she asked if Samay Raina was doing fine, after his 'India's Got Latent' show sparked controversy following Ranveer Allahbadia's obscene remarks in one of the episodes.

Samay Raina's Instagram Ad Featuring RJ Mahvash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samay Raina (@maisamayhoon)

Samay Raina responded, stating that all the problem was now sorted and he had a 'Rise and Fall' for two months--both of which again were references to Dhanashree Verma. Dhanashree Verma participated in a reality show named 'Rise and Fall', where she accused Yuzvendra Chahal of cheating on her in just their second month of marriage. Dhanashree Verma Claims Yuzvendra Chahal Cheated on Her, Says 'Caught Him in the Second Month' of Marriage (Watch Video).

RJ Mahvash started to grow a bit uncomfortable when she was asked what half of Rs 8 crore was. Upon answering that it was Rs 4 crore, RJ Mahvash once again understood that it was another reference to Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce, in which reports stated that the Indian cricketer was to pay his ex-wife a sum of Rs 4.75 crore as alimony. To top it off, Samay Raina then took off his jacket to reveal a T-shirt he wore that had the words 'Be your own sugar daddy,' the exact message on Yuzvendra Chahal's T-shirt when he had appeared for his divorce proceedings. The closing moments of the video saw RJ Mahvash walk out of the show saying, "Isko bail kisne diya?" (Who granted him bail?) while throwing objects at Samay Raina.

Yuzvendra Chahal's Hilarious Reaction to Samay Raina and RJ Mahvash's Instagram Ad

Reacting to the advertisement, which was laden with references to Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce, the Indian cricketer joked, "Be ready for one more case." Yuzvendra Chahal also made a reference this time, to Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent' controversy which has been talked about earlier in this article. ‘Maine Usko Peeche Chhod Diya Hai’: Dhanashree Verma REACTS to Rumours That She Cheated on Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on ‘Rise and Fall’.

Yuzvendra Chahal's Comment on Samay Raina's Video With RJ Mahvash

Yuzvendra Chahal's comment on Samay Raina's Instagram video (Photo credit: Instagram @maisamayhoon)

Yuzvendra Chahal later spoke extensively about his divorce from Dhanashree Verma and the impact it had on him mentally. The leg-spinner, who is not part of the India National Cricket Team at the moment, had said that he had suicidal thoughts in this difficult phase of his life and also revealed having anxiety issues.

