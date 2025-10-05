Comedian Samay Raina recently set social media humming with his cheeky humour aimed at cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The stand-up artist shared a screengrab from a video, writing, “Love you, my sugar daddy,” and tagged Yuzvendra along with laughing and kissing emojis. ‘Be Ready for One More Case’ Yuzvendra Chahal Jokes After Comedian Samay Raina Takes Subtle Digs at Cricketer’s Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma in Ad With RJ Mahvash (Watch Video)

Samay Raina Shares Post on Instagram Story – See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @maisamayhoon)

Dhanashree Verma’s Cryptic Reaction

The post immediately caught attention since it referenced the T-shirt Chahal wore to his divorce hearing, which read, “Be your own sugar daddy.” Following the viral post, Chahal’s ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma seemed to respond indirectly through her Instagram story. She shared a cute picture of her dog, captioned from the pet’s perspective, “Don’t worry, guys, meri mumma ka acha samay hi chal raha hai (Don’t worry, guys, my mom is having a good time).” Dhanashree also added a “Nimbu mirchi” GIF with the text, “Buri nazar wale tera muh kaala.” ‘God Has Been Kind’: Samay Raina Expresses Gratitude As He Performs for 25,000 People in Mumbai Months After ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy (View Post)

Dhanashree Verma’s Shares Post on Instagram Story – See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @dhanashree9)

Samay Raina’s Old Podcast Clip Goes Viral

The light-hearted post quickly drew reactions from fans who linked it to Raina’s viral joke. Meanwhile, Dhanashree is currently appearing in the OTT reality show Rise and Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover, where she has made several indirect remarks about her separation from Chahal. On the other hand, a clip from Samay Raina and RJ Mahvash’s podcast also resurfaced online, where Raina took subtle digs related to Dhanashree’s link-up rumours with Chahal, adding fuel to online chatter around the trio.

