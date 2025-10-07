Despite major setbacks in his career last year due to India’s Got Latent controversy, stand-up comedian Samay Raina continues to remain unapologetic and unfiltered, traits that make him one of the most loved internet personalities in the country. At the premiere of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood in Mumbai, Samay stole the spotlight with his bold outfit. He wore a T-shirt that read, “Say No To Cruise.” Now, Raghav Juyal, who plays one of the lead roles in the Netflix series, has shared Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan’s reaction to the T-shirt. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Premiere: Did Comedian Samay Raina’s Bold T-Shirt Take a Dig at Aryan Khan’s 2021 Cruise Drugs Case?.

Raghav Juyal Reveals How Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan Reacted to Samay Raina’s ‘Say No to Cruise’ T-Shirt

Weeks after the release of The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Netflix, Raghav Juyal, who played one of the lead characters in the series, revealed what happened when Samay Raina walked in with his "Say No To Cruise" t-shirt at the premiere. During an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia on The Ranveer Show (TRS), the actor shared Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan's reaction to it.

Samay Raina Doing What He Does Best at ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Premiere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Movie Talkies (@movietalkies)

He said, "Ye t-shirt pehenke waha par pohcha hua hai aur log has rahe hai. Aryan bhi has raha hai, sab has rahe hai. Woh kar sakta hai, wo toh aisa hi haina. Hum nahi kar sakte na. Pure party mein aise hi ghum raha tha, t-shirt dikha dikha ke sab ko." (He showed up wearing the t-shirt, and everyone was laughing. Aryan Khan was also laughing. Only he could pull it off because he is that kind of person. We couldn't do that. He was roaming around during the premiere, flaunting his t-shirt)

When asked how Shah Rukh Khan reacted to it, Raghav Juyal said that even SRK couldn't stop laughing. He said, "Sir ke lie toh sabhi bacche haina yaaar, sir treats everyone like his beta."

For those unaware, Samay Raina's "Say No To Cruise" t-shirt was in reference to Aryan Khan's alleged drug case arrest in 2021 during a cruise party.

Ex-Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief Sameer Wankhede had led the arrest. In fact, Aryan took a dig at him in one of the episodes of his series, after which Wankhede filed a defamation case against both Aryan and the streaming platform Netflix. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Actor Rajat Bedi Opens Up About Struggles and Bollywood’s Neglect After Father Narendra Bedi’s Death.

Watch Ranveer Allahbadia’s Full Podcast With Raghav Juyal:

About ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

The Ba***ds of Bollywood marked the directorial debut of Aryan Khan. The show featured Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal and Mona Singh in the lead roles. It also included star-studded cameos from Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, among others. The Netflix series was well-received by audiences and critics alike.

