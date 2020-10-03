The much awaited controversial reality television show, Bigg Boss 14, is all set to go on air on Colors TV from today. Yes, the grand premiere of this show will take place tonight, something that all have been eagerly looking forward to. The show will mark the return of Bollywood actor Salman Khan as the host. This year the audience will get to watch many new things on the show as the makers have designed the set and the show as per the ongoing global crisis, coronavirus pandemic. Talking about the contestants, the viewers will get to watch the popular faces from the industry and one among them is Jasmin Bhasin. Abhinav Shukla in Bigg Boss 14: Career, Love Story, Controversy – Check Profile of BB14 Contestant on Salman Khan’s Reality TV Show.

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 14. Born and raised in Kota, Rajasthan, Jasmin had first ventured into modelling before she became a popular actress of south cinema and then the small screen industry. She first made her debut in the world of cinema through the Tamil film Vaanam. Veta and Ladies & Gentlemen are the other two films in which she has appeared. She later shot to fame for her roles in Twinkle Taneja Sarna in Zee TV’s Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Colors TV’s Dil Se Dil Tak. Besides working in serials, Jasmin has also done a few films. Eijaz Khan In Bigg Boss 14: Career, Love Story, Controversies – Check Profile of BB14 Contestant on Salman Khan’s Reality TV Show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806) on Jun 7, 2020 at 4:31am PDT

Bigg Boss 14 is not the first reality show that Jasmin Bhasin is participating in. Before this controversial show, she has participated in the ninth season of the popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she ended as a semi-finalist. While Jasmin was on KKK season 9, she was often linked to co-contenders Punit J Pathak and Aly Goni. Although Jasmin has denied rumours of such lunk-ups, netizens have often questioned her equation with Punit (who recently got engaged) and Aly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806) on Nov 6, 2019 at 11:35pm PST

Bigg Boss 14 is one of the most anticipated shows and one just cannot wait to watch Jasmin Bhasin getting locked in with other housemates.

