Television actors Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik will be the celeb couple to participate in Bigg Boss 14, that's starting on October 3. Their real-life marital drama will definitely add much tadka to the new season, with other celebs being Jaan Kumar Sanu, the controversial godwoman Radhe Maa, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan among others. So what do you know about Abhinav Shukla? Let us share some of the information we have on this good-looking actor, who also tried his luck in Bollywood. Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Husband Abhinav Shukla’s Phonebooth Romance From the Grand Premiere Night Looks Sizzling Hot (Watch Video).

Punjabi by birth, Abhinav is actually an engineer, having completed Bachelor of Technology in Electronics & Communication Engineering from Lala Lajpat Rai Institute of Engineering and Technology. He had even won the Best Design Award at Tryst-2004, a tech festival held at IIT Delhi. So here we have a man who has good looks with great brains!

Instead of making more technological innovations, Abhinav focussed on acting, making his television debut with the show Jersey No 10. Some of his other popular shows were in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Chotti Bahu – Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Hitler Didi, Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan, and Diya Aur Baati Hum.

When it comes to Bollywood, according to Shukla's Wikipedia page, his movie debut was in the 2014 film Jai Ho, where BB14 host Salman Khan played the lead. However, we are not able to find any scene involving the actor. However, Shukla played the lead in the forest thriller, Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, that also had Nora Fatehi as one of the other leads.

Shukla's next big role was in Aksar 2, that also starred Zareen Khan, Gautam Rode and S Sreesanth.

Abhinav's last Bollywood film was the Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi.

Shukla is also a rigid trekkie, even having a near fatal incident, when he got stuck on a ledge of a rock face and had to be rescued by a team of rock climbers.

As for his romantic life, Shukla married his longtime girlfriend Rubina on June 21, 2018. He had also directed a short film, Bareilly Ki Beti: The Youngest Survivor, that starred Rubina and was about female foeticide. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla Keep The Spark Alive; Shoot For A Self-Made and Self-Composed Music Video!

So do you think Abhinav Shukla will win Bigg Boss 14? Do you see him acting in a Salman Khan film sometime ahead in the future, as we have seen some of the past contestants do? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

