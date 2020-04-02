Kapil Sharma Birthday Special: From a Rejected Comedian to a Forbes Entrant, Here’s a Peek Into His Interesting Life!

Kapil Sharma (Photo Credits: File Image)

Kapil Sharma, a superb stand-up comedian celebrates his birthday on April 2, 2020. A huge star now, Sharma rose to fame by winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007 and from there on it was no looking back for him. His popularity over the years have double up and not just in India, he has fans all over the globe. It was because of Kapil, our weekends got lighter and full of laugher, courtesy Comedy Nights With Kapil. But the birthday boy is not merely a comedian, as from being an actor to a producer, he wears multiple titles with panache. COVID-19 Outbreak: Kapil Sharma Donates Rs 50 Lakh To PM Relief Fund For The '#FightAgainstCorona' Cause (View Tweet).

Kapil made his Bollywood debut with Abbas Mustan directorial, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, a romantic-comedy. The movie garnered mixed reviews but did a record-breaking business as a debut film. And as this gem turns a year older today, let’s know some fascinating facts about the star and know him a bit more closely. Kapil Sharma Treats Fans With Cute Pictures of Daughter Anayra on Navrati’s Eighth Day, Ashtami!

First things first, Kapil never desired to be a comedian but shifted to Mumbai to become a singer. But as they say, it's all kismat ka khel, and here he is entertaining fans.

For the aware, Sharma holds a Diploma degree in Computer Science and also was awarded as the Indian of the Year (2013) by CNN- IBN for his outstanding work.

Next up, we have something really interesting. So Kapil was initially rejected in the audition round in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. But as they say, failure is a stepping stone to success and so the actor went again after years to the same show and not only surpassed the audition but also won the show. Woah!

Moving on, it was in 2015 when Kapil grabbed the third spot as the Most Admired Indian Personality List out by Economic Times. EXCLUSIVE: The Kapil Sharma Show's Sooryavanshi Episode Featuring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar Is Dedicated to Mumbai Police (Details Inside).

Ahead, making his way on Forbes, the comedian in 2016 was ranked on the 11th position in their Celebrity 100 list.

Kapil is also known to be an obedient citizen who does his bit. And so recognising his attempts during the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, he was even invited to the Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Pranab Mukherjee in September 2015.

That’s it, guys. These were a few facts about the star we all love. Hope he reaches heights and achieves more in future. P.S: Kapil is married to Ginni Chatrath and has a 4-year-old daughter. Here’s wishing the comedy king a very happy birthday. Stay tuned!