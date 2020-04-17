Kapil Sharma, Salman Khan, Sidharth Shukla Make it to Top 5 Non-Fiction Personalities List (View Tweet)

Kapil Sharma, Rohit Shetty, Salman Khan, Sidharth Shukla (Photo Credits: Intagram)

With the on-going lockdown in India getting extended, we all have resorted to sitting in front of the television or our desktops, subscribing to Netflix, Amazin Prime, Hotstar and what not to keep ourselves entertained. And in doing their bit, various channels have brought back their old television shows in a bid to entertain the audience. And Ormax Media, an organisation that has always kept track of the audience's viewing patterns has compiled a list of Top 5 non-fiction and fiction characters who have in the month of March alone, managed to keep the viewers entertained. Salman Khan Sends a Strong Message About Uniting Against Coronavirus With a Powerful Picture (Read Tweet).

Their top 5 non-fiction personalities pick is Kapil Sharma, Rohit Shetty, Salman Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Krushna Abhishek.

Check Out Their Tweet Below:

Ormax Characters India Loves: Top 5 non-fiction personalities on Hindi television based on audience popularity (Mar 2020) #OrmaxCIL pic.twitter.com/v0JQ72Gy9H — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) April 16, 2020

They also have a list of fictional characters who enjoy a huge audience fan-base than most characters on-screen. And they are Jethalal (Dilip Joshi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah), Naira (Shivangi Joshi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai), Meher (Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in Chhoti Sarrdaarni), Pragya (Sriti Jha in Kumkum Bhagya) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya in Kundali Bhagya). Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi Joins Mohsin Khan and Shaheer Sheikh, Films For Her Show From Home.

Check Out Their List Below:

Ormax Characters India Loves: Top 5 fiction characters on Hindi television based on audience popularity (Mar 2020) #OrmaxCIL pic.twitter.com/SCKgJwL3cV — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) April 16, 2020

It can also be concluded by saying that the top 5 in both, the fiction and non-fiction category belong to TRP topping shows on television. While The Kapil Sharma Show always maintains a place in the Top 10, Bigg Boss is undoubtedly a show that rakes in huge numbers and so do Ekta Kapoor's shows Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya. Choti Sarrdaarni too has impressed with its tight storyline and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's episode numbers and the show's 11-year run speaks for itself.