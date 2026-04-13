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Actress and politician Kasthuri Shankar has sparked a fresh controversy by labelling the recently leaked film Jana Nayagan starring actor-turned-politician Vijay as a "three-hour-long propaganda" piece. In statements that have quickly gone viral, Kasthuri admitted to watching portions of the film via leaked clips circulating on social media and messaging platforms. Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Leak: Tamil Nadu Police Arrest 6 in Major Crackdown on Film Piracy Case.

The actress criticised the film’s political messaging, suggesting it serves more as a campaign tool for Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), than as a standard cinematic farewell.

Kasthir Shankar's Allegations of Jana Nayagans Political Messaging

Kasthuri characterised the film as a deliberate effort to influence voters ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. According to the actress, the narrative of Jana Nayagan is heavily centred on Tamil Nadu’s current political landscape, specifically targeting established parties like the DMK and the BJP.

In a Cinema Express report, Kasthuri was quoted as saying, "I have seen bits and pieces of the movie that people have forwarded to me through WhatsApp I can tell you that if it is seen by the public, it is beneficial to the TVK. "

She further argued that the film portrays Vijay’s political rivals in a negative light while positioning his own ideologies as the only solution for the state, calling the entire production a calculated political move.

Concerns Over High-Quality Leaks

Beyond the film's content, Kasthuri raised sharp questions regarding how a high-quality version of the movie was leaked online. Jana Nayagan has faced multiple hurdles, including a theatrical release that was stalled in Tamil Nadu due to regulatory scrutiny.

The actress questioned the efficacy of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and other regulatory bodies, noting that the leaked version appeared to be uncensored. She suggested that the leak might not be accidental, implying that those behind the film may benefit from the "propaganda" reaching the masses even without a formal theatrical release.

Industry and Political Reaction to ‘Jana Nayagan’

The leak has prompted a swift response from law enforcement, with the Chennai Cyber Crime police reportedly arresting several individuals in connection with the piracy. Meanwhile, members of the film’s cast and crew, including actress Pooja Hegde, have expressed disappointment over the leak, emphasising the hard work that went into the production.

More About ‘Jana Nayagan’

Jana Nayagan is billed as Vijay’s final cinematic appearance before he pivots fully to his political career with TVK. Originally slated for a January 2026 release, the film became a flashpoint for political debate after its themes were reviewed by the Election Commission of India. Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Leak: Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing Launches Probe into Alleged Movie Scene Leak Ahead of Release.

The high-profile project, directed by H Vinoth, features a star-studded ensemble alongside Vijay, including Pooja Hegde as the female lead, Bobby Deol in a pivotal role, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. As the state gears up for the 2026 elections, the intersection of cinema and politics continues to be a dominant theme in Tamil Nadu, with Jana Nayagan now serving as the latest battleground for competing political narratives.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Cinema Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 06:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).