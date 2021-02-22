Kapil Sharma recently headlined the news when he told his fans that he will be taking a break from the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show to spend time with his family and his newborn baby. Fans were dishearted to hear the news and saw very less of the comedian on social media as well. The last picture that he posted on social media was three days back with his daughter Anayra. Today, he has again become the topic of discussion as his pictures from the Mumbai airport are doing rounds online. The Kapil Sharma Show: Netizens Laud Kapil Sharma For Inviting COVID-19 Warriors to Share Their Pandemic Experience In a Doctor's Special Episode.

The pictures show Kapil sitting in a wheelchair which only indicates that he is severely injured to even walk without any support. Dressed in all black, the comedian is seen avoiding the paparazzi from taking pictures of him as well. Kapil has not revealed the reason behind the injury and in a video that has surfaced online, he is even seen getting angry at the shutterbugs for taking his video. Kapil was surely in a bad mood and we wonder what happened to him.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

Announcing the arrival of his second child with wife Ginni Chatrath, Kapil had tweeted, "Namaskaar, we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers … love you all … Ginni n Kapil #gratitude." The couple welcomed the baby on February 1.

On the work front, Kapil will soon be making his digital debut with an exciting project. The makers have not shared any updates about the project and Kapil's fans are waiting to see if the project is a comedy special, series or film. "I am super excited for my first-ever association with Netflix. 2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity. I always wanted to be on the streaming giant but I didn't have their number. It's a project close to my heart and I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon," revealed Kapil.

