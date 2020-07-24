The cast and crew of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 were recently subject to a huge COVID-19 scare when their lead actor Parth Samthaan tested positive for COVID-19. Apart from Parth, 4 more members on the sets tested positive for the pandemic. However, Parth's co-actors Aamna Sharif, Karan Patel, Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey, fortunately, tested negative and are back to shooting. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actress Erica Fernandes Shooting For Show From Home, Reveals She Will Report To Sets After Taking Another COVID-19 Test.

But, actors Erica Fernandes and Aamna Sharif have been shooting for the show from home. While Erica has been shooting for the show from home and wants to get herself tested once again for Coronavirus before returning to the sets to resume shooting, Aamna has also been shooting from home, albeit, for different reasons. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actress Aamna Sharif's Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19.

While Aamna tested negative for COVID-19, one of her staff members tested positive for the pandemic. And while the staff member has been sent for treatment, Aamna, wanting to make sure that no one else's health is put to risk, has decided to shoot from home. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Here's When Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Aamna Sharif Will Resume Shooting For the Show (Deets).

Opening up on the difficulties faced while shooting from home, Aamna revealed to India Forums, "Our homes are not ideal locations to shoot of course but in times like this, there is no other way out. The show has to go on but with precautions for health and safety which are necessary."

When quizzed on how she is managing shooting without co-stars to rely on in group scenes, Aamna revealed, "Balaji has luckily made the process as seamless as possible ensuring that we don't need to do the coordination and they are taking care of it so that we can just concentrate on giving our best to the show and our characters. Generally, we do a zoom call with the creative, director, and DOP during the scene and they approve of everything."

Ask her about her opinion on the 'new normal' in the world and pat comes the reply, "It's completely new and honestly I am still getting used to it. A part of me misses the earlier carefree days but I am hoping that we are through this pandemic soon and once again can return to our previous lives but with new lessons, wiser," she concludes.

