The cast and crew of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 hit a roadblock when one of its lead actors Parth Samthaan tested positive for COVID-19 last week. And while the whole unit was shut down immediately and the cast and crew that shot with Parth were tested. While everyone tested negative apart from 4 workers working at the studio, only actors Karan Patel, Shubhaavi Choksey and Pooja Banerjee will begin shooting for the show. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Shoot Resumes; Karan Patel, Shubhaavi Choksey and Pooja Banerjee To Start Shooting From Today.

And now, as per reports, Parth Samthaan won't report for shooting until August, before he re-tests for COVID-19, Erica has tested negative but has 'another health condition' and hence will be shooting alone and Aamna will resume shooting from next week. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actress Aamna Sharif's Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19.

"Erica Fernandes, who plays leading lady Prerna Sharma, will be filming alone due to a health condition. As for Parth, the makers are taking care of all his medical needs and ensuring he receives the best care. There is a doctor on call 24x7, instructing him on the path to recovery. Meanwhile, the writers have tweaked the storyline and sent Anurag out of the city on work," a source was quoted as saying in Mumbai Mirror. Shoots of Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin 4, Kundali Bhagya Halted After Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actor Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19.

The report also mentioned that since one of Aamna Sharif's staff has tested positive, the actress will first quarantine at home and then join the shoot from next week. Also, the show's track will now revolve around Prerna, Mr Bajaj, Komolika and Nivedita for the time being.

The report also read, "Parth will be tested again on July 26. Until then, the portions he had already shot will be used in the upcoming episodes. But he is unlikely to resume work before August."

