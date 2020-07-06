Actor Parth Samthaan never fails to make it to the news for good or bad reasons. While his portrayal of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is always applaud-worthy, the actor's personal life is mostly in the headlines for controversies. He first made it to the news for flying off to Hyderabad and partying with friends to returning to Mumbai and getting embroiled in Vikas Gupta's claims that Parth's molestation case on him was false and he is not clarifying his name. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Kunal Thakur Aka Kaushik Quits The Show Due To COVID-19 Scare.

This was followed by Parth revealing on social media that he had been suffering from depression during the lockdown. He, however, did not react to either him partying in Hyderabad amid lockdown or Vikas' allegations against him. He was also in the news for misbehaving with a reported from a news channel outside Klick Nixon Studios, where Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is being shot. Parth Samthaan Admits Going Through Depression and Sadness Amid the Lockdown, Sends Out Positivity to All (View Post).

And now, the actor has decided to go off, off social media for a few days.

Check Out His Post Below:

Parth Samthaan's Instagram Story

Recently, his co-star Erica Fernandes had also taken a break during her birthday and even Beyhadh 2 actress Jennifer Winget had gone of social media for a month. While the real reason for Parth shutting off his SM accounts remains a mystery, we hope he comes back refreshed and energized!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2020 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).