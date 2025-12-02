Stand-up star Krushna Abhishek marked his actress-wife Kashmera Shah’s birthday on Tuesday with a note that felt less like a message and more like a warm hug. Akshay Kumar Turns 58: Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and More Celebs Pen Heartfelt Birthday Wishes for ‘Khiladi’ Actor.

Tagging her his “strength,” “super power,” and the family’s quiet lucky charm, Abhishek took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images of himself with Kashmera and their twins Krishaang and Rayaan.

View Krushna Abhishek's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krushna Abhishek (@krushna30)

For the caption, he wrote: “Happy birthday my cud @kashmera1 you actually don’t know how much we love u… you are our strength and our super power … our lucky charm I wish u best of health with lot of happiness… be the way you are… straight forward with no filter… loving life and making each moment precious… thanks for being in our life’s god bless you love u.(sic)"

Krushna married his long time girlfriend Kashmera in 2013. They met at the sets of the movie Aur Pappu Paas Ho Gaya, directed by Shyam Soni.

The couple are currently seen in the third season of funny culinary show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, they star alongside Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Elvish Yadav, Isha Malviya, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh. It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Krushna is known for his humorous work in comedy shows on Indian television such as Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, The Kapil Sharma Show, and The Great Indian Kapil Show.

He gained fame as a comedian after participating in several seasons of the Comedy Circus. He also participated in dance reality shows, including Nach Baliye 3 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4.

Kashmera is known for her work in Hindi and Marathi films. She was also a contestant on the reality shows Bigg Boss 1, Nach Baliye 3 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4. Raashii Khanna Turns 35: Actress Shares Heartwarming Birthday Celebration Filled With Love and Blessings; Says, ‘Thank You to Everyone Who Took Time to Wish Me’ (View Pics).

Kashmera gained the spotlight with her work in the survival thriller film Jungle directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The movie is about a group of bandits, led by forest brigand, Durga Narayan Chaudhary, that hold a bunch of tourists hostage.

