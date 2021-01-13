Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday presented a copy of his latest book Your Best Day Is Today to superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Kher shared photographs with Big B from the sets of his TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati on his verified Instagram account. The actor wrote: "It was my privilege and honour to present my book #YourBestDayIsToday to someone who is an inspiration to millions of Indians all over the world @amitabhbachchan. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan’s Game Show Welcomes Anoop Khanna and Sylvester Peter As the Next Kara

He is so encouraging and generous with his compliments. Loved his sentence, 'how do you manage to do so many things together? I must learn from you.' I desperately wanted to reply, Amit ji, why are you pulling my leg? Jai Ho! #Legend #MegaStar #Kbc #Humbled." Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Mika Singh is on Cloud Nine After Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Himself to be a Fan of His ‘Adhbhut Awaaz’ (Watch Video)

Anupam Kher Presents His Book to Amitabh Bachchan:

Recently, Kher presented a copy of his book to noted author Ruskin Bond at the latter's residence in Mussoorie. Kher will soon feature in the upcoming political drama The Kashmir Files. The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial also stars Mithun Chakraborty.

