Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 continues to win hearts not just for its quiz format, but for the emotional and inspirational stories that unfold on stage. The latest episode saw Amitabh Bachchan deeply moved by the story of Priyanka Kumari, a young civil services aspirant whose father works as a street food vendor.

Priyanka Kumari Shares Her ‘KBC’ Journey

In a recent promo released by the makers, Priyanka opened up about her life, her struggles, and the unwavering support of her father. Introducing herself on the show, she said, “Mein ek student hu, Civil services ki preparation karti hu. Mein chahati hu ki kuch bhi ho apna kharcha khud utha saku. Papa ke upar burden na banu.” (I am a student preparing for the civil services. No matter what happens, I want to take care of my own expenses and not be a burden on my father).

Priyanka Kumari Calls Her Father Her Real Hero

Priyanka shared that she conducts tuition classes to support herself and her father financially. “Isiliye mein tutions leti hu taki kuch earning ho sake ki jisse mein apne apko aur papa ko support kar saku,” she added. (That is why I take tuitions so I can earn a little and support myself as well as my father). She also took a touching moment to express her gratitude and admiration for her father, saying, “Aaj mere saath joh aaye hai woh mere life ke real hero hai - mere papa.” (The person who has come with me today is my real-life hero my father). ‘Got Nervous and My Attitude Came Out Wrong’: Did Viral ‘KBC17’ Kid Ishit Bhatt Apologise for His ‘Rude’ Behaviour on Amitabh Bachchan’s Quiz Show?

Priyanka Kumari Praises Father’s Hard Work

Speaking about his hard work and sacrifice, Priyanka continued, “Chaat ka theela lagate hain. Baaki sabhi koh chutti milti hai, Sunday koh chutti milti hai, festivals pe milti hai, but mere papa kabhi chutti nahi lete hai. Dhoop ho, baarish ho, koi bhi Mausam ho kuch bhi ho woh humesha kam pe jaate hai. Aur unhi ki mehenat aur unka support aaj mujhe yaha tak lekarke aaya hai sir.” (He runs a chaat stall. Everyone else gets holidays on Sundays and festivals, but my father never takes a day off. Whether it’s sunny, rainy, or stormy, he always goes to work. It’s his hard work and support that have brought me here today, sir).

Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional

Hearing her heartfelt words, Amitabh Bachchan became emotional and turned to her father, praising his dedication. The megastar said, “Beti ke bare mien aap itna soach rahe hai, ye bohot hi garv ki baat hai.” (It is something to be very proud of that you think so deeply and lovingly about your daughter). Priyanka’s father, equally emotional, shared that people often question him for spending so much on his daughter’s education, but he never let their words affect him. He said, “Usi ki badaulat hai aaj hum aapke saamne baithke aapse baat kar rahein hain.” (It is because of her that today I am sitting here in front of you and talking to you). ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Krushna Abhishek Calls It ‘Privilege’ To Share Stage With Amitabh Bachchan on ‘KBC’ (See Post)

Watch 'KBC 17' Promo:

Watch 'KBC 17'

The heartfelt exchange between the contestant, her father, and Amitabh Bachchan left the audience teary-eyed. KBC 17 airs on Sony Entertainment Television, Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Viewers can also stream the quiz show on the Sony LIV app.

