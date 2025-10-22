In the October 9 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, host Amitabh Bachchan interacted with Ishit Bhatt, a fifth-grade student from Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Ishit’s confident demeanour and on-screen behaviour towards Big B drew significant attention. This led to massive backlash against the 10-year-old on the internet, with many questioning his upbringing and parenting. Amid the online scrutiny, Ishit Bhatt has reportedly apologised for his behaviour on the show. ‘Nothing to Say, Speechless!’: Did Amitabh Bachchan React to Impatient Kid Ishit Bhatt Insulting Him on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’ in Cryptic Tweet? Fans Speculate.

Viral ‘KBC17’ Kid Ishit Bhatt Apologises for His Behaviour on the Show?

Days after the Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 episode featuring Ishit Bhatt went viral, Ishit Bhatt reportedly issued an apology to social media users who reprimanded him for his behaviour toward host Amitabh Bachchan. An Instagram profile with the username @ishit_bhatt_official shared a clip from the episode, which showed the kid talking gently to the legendary actor. In the video, Ishit was seen asking Big B for a photo, and the Bollywood icon graciously agreed.

In the caption of the video, Ishit issued an apology and wrote, "Hello everyone, I want to sincerely apologise for my behaviour on Kaun Banega Crorepati. I know many people felt hurt, disappointed or disrespected by the way I spoke, and I truly regret it. At that moment, I got nervous, and my attitude came out completely wrong. It wasn't my intention to be rude - I respect Amitabh Bachchan si,r and the entire KBC team deeply.

Expressing that he deeply regrets his actions, the 10-year-old wrote, "Ive learned a big lesson about how words and actoins reflect who we are, especially on such a big platform. I promise to be more humble, respectful and thoughtful in the future." He concluded his note by saying, "Thank you to everyone who still supported me and gave me a chance to learn from this mistake."

Ishit Bhatt Reportedly Apologises for His Behaviour on the Show Amid Online Scrutiny

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨🖤 (@auzez.18)

What Exactly Did Ishit Bhatt Do on ‘KBC17’?

During the episode, Ishit Bhattallegdely misbehaved with host Amitabh Bachchan and told him things like, "Mere ko rules pata hai islie aap abhi mereko rules samjhane mat baithna," and "Ye koi sawaal hai puchne ka?" He also directed Amitabh Bachchan with comments like, "Are option toh daalo" and "Sir uss mein ek kya chaal lock laga do." Several videos from the episode went viral, and users criticised his assertive behaviour. ‘An Adult Insulted Legends Few Days Ago’: Rajiv Adatia Indirectly SLAMS Orry While Reacting to Overconfident ‘KBC17’ Kid Ishit Bhatt, Urges Everyone Not To Be Harsh on the Child (View Posts).

Viral Moments From the ‘KBC17’ Episode Featuring Ishit Bhatt

The boy Ishit Bhatt Interrupts Amitabh Bachchan on KBC, Exits with Zero. While everyone is furiously reacting over this child's behaviour blaming his parents, let me tell you that generation by generation from bad to worse are being born! Analyse yourself with your parents!!! pic.twitter.com/xztIzF5Q1t — Mr.X (@X_fromIndia) October 12, 2025

How To Watch ‘KBC17’?

The 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered on August 11, 2025. The show airs from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. Viewers can also stream KBC17 on the Sony LIV app.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2025 10:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).