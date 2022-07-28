Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday showed up in the latest episode of Koffee with Karan 7 and netizens are impressed with the Telugu star's presence. Here are the Twitter reactions to the Liger duo's episode. Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda Spills the Beans on Rumoured Girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna, Says ‘She’s a Darling’.

Check Out the Twitter Reactions Below:

Vijay Was Impressive

His answer is so mature 🙇🏼‍♀️ I didn’t knew him before.I hv been stalking his tag since the #liger trailer launch & saw how people from south were saying he has immature personality. But i think he has given the best answer on nepotism till now#VijayDeverakonda #KoffeeWithKaranS7 https://t.co/ZqKtude06n — Prabhjot kaur (@KaurPrabhjot9) July 28, 2022

Great Pair!

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey made such a great pair on the Koffee couch!#KoffeeWithKaran — Rahul Mishra (@DigitalRahulM) July 28, 2022

Both Rocked the Show!

If not for @ananyapandayy constantly intervening in between @TheDeverakonda answers, this Episode would’ve been disaster. She was the saving grace. Rapid Fire jury were bias too as expected VD is the centre of attraction/attention. #KoffeeWithKaranS7 — Maddy 🚬 (@edookausername) July 28, 2022

Entertaining Episode!

Such a fun and entertaining episode it was to watch Ananya Pandey and Vijay Deverakonda together on the coffee couch! @karanjohar #KoffeeWithKaran — Lauraa ❥ (@itssLauraa_) July 28, 2022

