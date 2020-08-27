Back in the day when Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande's break up was quite the shocking news, it had left fans devastated. This, however, was soon followed by Sushant being linked to his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon and Ankita had also 'reportedly' moved on with her good friend Kushal Tandon. News of Ankita and Kushal dating each other came up after the duo posted cosy pictures and lovely captions for each other. Kushal Tandon Doesn't Want to Do Shows That Go on Endlessly.

While Kushal denied the news then, now, after a portal penned a story on how Kushal had dated Ankita after she broke up with SSR, the Beyhadh actor lashed out at the portal for trying to drag his name into the blame game that unfortunately, Sushant's death has now become. Ankita Lokhande Slams Rhea Chakraborty's Claim That Sushant Singh Rajput Was Claustrophobic With a Flight Simulation Video.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

This is a shame journalism, like really , I was a friend of both ,Sushanth was a brother and @anky1912 a friend , at this time who so ever z team is trying to get my name in this blame game ... plz keep me out of this ....... 😡😡😡😡😡shocking how we live in a world of news 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B65xy737KR — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) August 27, 2020

Kushal also went on to call Sushant an angel and asked him to chill away from all the chaos down here.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

And for the world plz let his soul rest in peace 🙏it’s a circus 🎪 out here and the diamond must be laughing out loud from heaven ..... sushi take lite like u always did ❤️u chil it’s only caos down here 😇you angel 😇 — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) August 27, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput hung himself at his Bandra home on June 14, 2020. His death is currently being investigated by the CBI after SSR's father lodged an FIR in Patna against SSR's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family for abetment of suicide, wrongful confinement, theft, cheating and fraud.

