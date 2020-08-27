In a first, Rhea Chakraborty gave an interview to the media after June 14. She has been accused of money laundering and abetment of suicide, after rising star Sushant Singh Rajput died. Rhea was dating Sushant and had a tiff with him a few days before the actor allegedly took his life. In the latest interview, Rhea shared that Sushant told her that he feels claustrophobic in planes. She added that the revelation came to light on their Europe trip. However, Sushant's ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande refuted the claim by sharing a video where Sushant is learning to fly a plane in an enclosed flight simulation system. Rhea Chakraborty Shares A Video Of Media Personnel Thronging Around Her Father, Actress Requests Mumbai Police To Provide Protection.

Rhea told India Today, "Europe ke trip jaane wale din Sushant ne mujhe bola ki usko flight mein baithne se bohot claustrophobia hai aur uske liye woh ek dawai leta hai jiska naam hai Modafinil. Uske paas woh dawai humesha rehti thi aur flight pe jaane se pehle usne woh dawai khud hi le li. (When we were leaving for Europe, Sushant said that he feels claustrophobic in a flight. He took a medicine, Modafinil, without any prescription. When we reached Paris, he didn't leave his room for three days.)"

Ankita shared Sushant's video and wrote, "Is this #claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you," Although, Sushant had deleted the video just weeks after uploading it on his Instagram page. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Supreme Court Hands Over Investigation to CBI, Shweta Singh Kirti and Ankita Lokhande React (View Tweets).

Check Out Ankita Lokhande's Tweet Here:

Is this #claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you 😊 pic.twitter.com/5gc2sgyaEK — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 27, 2020

Ankita and Sushant started dating while they were working together on the TV show, Pavitra Rishta. The two called it quits around when Sushant starred in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Despite the distance, Ankita has been a vocal supporter of the Justice for SSR campaign. She has also refuted the claims that Sushant was suffering from depression. CBI is currently investigating the case.

