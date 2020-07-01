Some may call Kushal Tandon TV's bad boy. The actor has been the face of shows like Bigg Boss 7, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Nach Baliye 5 and the uber-famous Beyhadh. The actor's latest project, a thriller feature titled Unlock, has released on Zee5. He stars alongside Hina Khan in the movie, which has garnered good enough chatter on the internet. In an interview with The Indian Express, Kushal opened up about the possibility of returning to a TV show. He also revealed why he turned down the chance to star in Beyhadh 2 alongside Jennifer Winget, who happily returned to headline the sequel. TikTok Ban in India: Nia Sharma, Kamya Punjabi, Kushal Tandon Laud the Government Move (Read Tweets).

"I don’t want to do shows that are just going on endlessly," Kushal said. "Beyhadh was a finite series and loved by everyone. I was approached for the next season also but I did not want to repeat myself. It’s not that I am staying away."

The actor further explained, "I had been busy with my web projects, and I also travelled to Bangkok for a special martial arts training. I was even working towards my restaurant for a year in between. If and when I get an opportunity to be a part of good content, I will be back." Unlock The Haunted App Trailer: Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon Have Ulterior Motives In This Zee5 Horror Thriller (Watch Video).

Kushal also added that he has no fear of missing out on opportunities. "It’s been 10 years that I am here," he said, adding "I am not competing with anyone. I am very content with whatever I have done. There is so much to learn and do different things. And that’s how I want to be." The actor will be next seen in the web-series Bebakee, with Karan Jotwani and Pratik Sehjpal. The show is produced by TV czarina Ekta Kapoor.

