'Lock Upp' inmate Saisha Shinde kissed Mandana Karimi on her lips on the show. During a task, each member of the blue and orange teams was asked to pick someone they would like to 'kiss' in which 'Kaidis' were required to stamp other kaidi they liked with lipstick. Lock Upp Contestants Payal Rohatgi and Mandana Karimi Get into a Nasty Catfight.
Saisha decided to kiss Mandana as she likes her. She also confessed that she finds Mandana "attractive and hot". Saisha ended up kissing Mandana on her lips. The entire lip lock moment between the two grabbed eyeballs. Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi Confesses About Her Secret Relationship With a Well-Known Director on Kangana Ranaut’s Show (Watch Video).
Check Out The Video Below:
Dher saara atyaachaar, but also heart warming pyaar!
Don't miss it
Watch the #LockUpp Judgement Day episode streaming tonight at 10:30 pm
Play the @LockuppGame now. pic.twitter.com/PtpH7iYbzf
— ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) April 9, 2022
Meanwhile, Vinit Kakar has been eliminated from the show. He entered the show in the outfit of a doctor. He was at the bottom of the charge sheet. When he was asked to take the name of the weakest contestant he had taken his name. Other contestants also called him the weakest and took his name. 'Lock Upp' streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.
