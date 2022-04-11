'Lock Upp' inmate Saisha Shinde kissed Mandana Karimi on her lips on the show. During a task, each member of the blue and orange teams was asked to pick someone they would like to 'kiss' in which 'Kaidis' were required to stamp other kaidi they liked with lipstick. Lock Upp Contestants Payal Rohatgi and Mandana Karimi Get into a Nasty Catfight.

Saisha decided to kiss Mandana as she likes her. She also confessed that she finds Mandana "attractive and hot". Saisha ended up kissing Mandana on her lips. The entire lip lock moment between the two grabbed eyeballs. Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi Confesses About Her Secret Relationship With a Well-Known Director on Kangana Ranaut’s Show (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Below: