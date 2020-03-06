Marvel's Falcon and The Winter Soldier to Take Off Immediately After the Events Of Avengers: Endgame

Marvel’s Falcon and Winter Soldier Disney Plus Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is one of the most -awaited Disney Plus series. Ever since its announcement, Marvel fans have been waiting to see Anthony Mackie's Falcon and Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier team up together. The series also stars Daniel Bruhl, Emily VanCamp, and Wyatt Russell. The series is said to consist of six episodes and is due to be released on Disney Plus in late 2020. Anything in the Marvel universe raises only one question and that what's going to be the timeline of the show. The leaked pictures and videos from the sets seem to have revealed where The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will take off. Loki: Tom Hiddleston Starrer Disney Plus Series to Introduce MCU’s First Transgender Character.

As per latest reports, a set video reveals that the series will take off from where Avengers: Endgame left. According to reports, a massive action sequence will be seen set during the 2023 G20 summit. According to a report, the scene will have four terrorists attacking the summit. It is then that Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) manages to free the G20 leaders and then joins US Agent John Walker in the fight. It's certainly going to be interesting to see how the show is going to be. Marvel Drops a Glimpse of Disney Plus' Loki, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in an Exciting Teaser (Watch Video).

The show is one of several limited series around MCU characters currently in the works at Disney Plus. Other shows in the pipeline include Ms Marvel, Loki and WandaVision. Recently, the shoot of Falcon And Winter Soldier series in Puerto Rico was halted due to the deadly earthquakes. The island was hit hard by a series of powerful earthquakes in recent weeks, including a 6.4 magnitude quake earlier this year.