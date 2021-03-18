If you are the one who's thinking that COVID-19 is not on a rise, then you are wrong. As not just common people, but many stars are also getting diagnosed with the virus. It was a few hours back when it was reported that Satish Kaushik got tested positive for coronavirus. And now, the latest we read on ETimes TV is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mayur Vakani aka Sundar, is also coronavirus positive. Not just this, the actor's wife has also been infected with the bug, but is home isolated, as she is asymptomatic. Satish Kaushik Tests Positive for COVID-19, Anupam Kher Sends Prays for His Health (View Tweet).

Mayur's wife Hemali Vakani confirmed the news to the portal. She said, "He shot for a few episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and returned on March 7. A few days later he developed a few symptoms, but initially, we thought it could be because of travelling. However, after we did the test, his report came COVID-19 positive. Actually, thoda delay hogaya in getting the test done. He was admitted on March 11 at a hospital in Ahmedabad."

Further, she also updated about her husband's health and added, "Now, we both are fine. As I am asymptomatic, I am in-home quarantine. Mayur will undergo another test maybe by tomorrow and will be discharged in a day or two." Manoj Bajpayee Tests Positive for COVID-19; The Family Man Actor Is in Self-Quarantine at Home.

Reportedly, as Mayur has been tested positive for coronavirus, the cast and crew of the show have been asked to get themselves tested too. For the one's who are not aware, Mayur Vakani plays the role of Sundar in the sitcom, who happens to be Dayaben's (Disha Vakani) brother. All we wish is a speedy recovery for him and his wife. Get well soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2021 09:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).