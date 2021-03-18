New Delhi [India], March 17: Veteran Bollywood actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik on Wednesday informed his followers on social media, that he has been tested positive for the coronavirus. Satish Kaushik Bumps into Superstar Rajinikanth in Mumbai, Calls Thalaiva ‘Humble’.

The 64-year-old star took to his Twitter handle and shared with his fans the news of him being tested positive for COVID. He tweeted, "Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks."

Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks. — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) March 17, 2021

Actor Anupam Kher, who is also a close friend of Kaushik posted a tweet praying for the actor's good health and wrote, "Dearest @satishkaushik2 !! Please take care. I am sure in this quarantine period a great script will emerge. This pause in your hectic life as an actor/producer/director will rejuvenate you. Love and prayers always."

Dearest @satishkaushik2 !! Please take care. I am sure in this quarantine period a great script will emerge. This pause in your hectic life as an actor/producer/director will rejuvenate you. Love and prayers always. 🙏🌺😍 https://t.co/OYUdu3f0Ea — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 17, 2021

On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. Actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Neetu Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others have been infected with the virus.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19.

