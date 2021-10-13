Meenakshi Sundareshwar is the upcoming film that is all set to be streamed on Netflix on November 5. The show features Sanya Malhotra (Meenakshi) and Abhimanyu Dassani (Sundareshwar) as a new-age couple who are dealing with long-distance marriage. On October 12, the makers of this upcoming film released its teaser and it did receive applaud for the long-distance story idea, however, stereotyping Tamilians was something that Twitter did not appreciate. Meenakshi Sundareshwar: Sanya Malhotra And Abhimanyu Dassani’s ‘Long Distance Love Story’ To Stream On Netflix On November 5.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar is yet to be released, however, it has received flak from Twitterati for numerous reasons. In the teaser you’d notice how there’s a reference of superstar Rajinikanth, Tamil songs being played in the background and much more. Some questioned why a Thalaivar reference is always needed, why any Tamil actors couldn’t be roped in, and so on. Let’s take a look at the tweets posted by users after watching the teaser of Meenakshi Sundareshwar.

Why The Typical Drama?

Stereotyping at its best (worst)! Another bollywood film to stereotype south indians as vegetarian, folk song listening, Rajinikanth loving, pretentious English speaking people. Grow up guys!#MeenakshiSundareshwar — Vignesh Venugopal (@vvignettist) October 12, 2021

South India Gets Portrayed Wrong

It ain't south Indian, it's totally wrong, it's bullshit. I don't know why the bollywood doing this without any knowledge of South India and still portraying wrong about South. If u don't know pls don't do. This is not joke. — L O K I (@msdlokesh1) October 12, 2021

Not Impressed

Bollywood people showing south is basically like Hollywood people showing India or Indian films.. No one has any clue, except for the generic things they think that represent the culture..#MeenakshiSundareshwar #HowJadedIsThis https://t.co/sJW8umPgcP — Srujana Uppuluri (@srujau) October 12, 2021

"Grossly Stereotyped"

Insert Tamil songs, Tamil icons and Tamil culture (grossly stereotyped) to get some eyeballs, but the characters only speak in Hindi!! Chennai is just 2 hours away by flight from Bombay, one visit would have made the makers realise what an atrocity this is #MeenakshiSundareshwar https://t.co/yl4qiyG9cA — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) October 13, 2021

When It Comes To Showcase South Indians

Agreed?

Amongst all things that gets misinterpreted in Bollywood movies, Tamil representations got to be right up there. #MeenakshiSundareshwar — Koushik Kannan (@KoushikKannan3) October 12, 2021

Meenakshi Sundareshwar is a romantic comedy that is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment. We wonder what the audience will have to say once the film releases on Netflix.

