Meenakshi Sundareshwar is the upcoming film that is all set to be streamed on Netflix on November 5. The show features Sanya Malhotra (Meenakshi) and Abhimanyu Dassani (Sundareshwar) as a new-age couple who are dealing with long-distance marriage. On October 12, the makers of this upcoming film released its teaser and it did receive applaud for the long-distance story idea, however, stereotyping Tamilians was something that Twitter did not appreciate. Meenakshi Sundareshwar: Sanya Malhotra And Abhimanyu Dassani’s ‘Long Distance Love Story’ To Stream On Netflix On November 5.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar is yet to be released, however, it has received flak from Twitterati for numerous reasons. In the teaser you’d notice how there’s a reference of superstar Rajinikanth, Tamil songs being played in the background and much more. Some questioned why a Thalaivar reference is always needed, why any Tamil actors couldn’t be roped in, and so on. Let’s take a look at the tweets posted by users after watching the teaser of Meenakshi Sundareshwar.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar is a romantic comedy that is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment. We wonder what the audience will have to say once the film releases on Netflix.

