Mere Angne Mein Actress Krutika Desai's Husband Imtiaz Khan Passes Away

Actress Krutika Desai, who has entertained the audience with stellar performances in shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Chandrakanta, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Uttaran, Mere Angne Mein, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and was last seen as the judge in the movie Section 375, lost her husband, actor Imtiaz Khan on March 16, 2020. As per reports in IWMBuzz, Imtiaz suffered a heart attack earlier in the day. Section 375 Movie Review: Akshaye Khanna Delivers a Powerful Act in This Murky Legal Thriller.

Imtiaz is the brother of late Sholay actor Amjad Khan aka Gabbar. Imtiaz has been a part of movies like Pyaara Dost, Yaadon Ki Baaraat and Noor Jahan.

Here's A Picture of Krutika With Imtiaz:

Amsterdam countryside with IK..

Imtiaz is survived by his wife and daughter Ayesha Khan. Our deepest condolences are with Krutika and her family. May Imtiaz's soul rest in peace.