'Announce Mirzapur 2' was a running meme after the first season created mass hysteria. Amazon Prime Video did a few things right when it comes to its originals in India. It began with The Inside Edge which got a fantastic response, giving people hope that OTT content can be much more liberating than movies. Excel Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video sure took their time to spread the word about the second season, the COVID-19 happened and things went on a limbo. Today, the makers released the new trailer of the sequel and people are now going gaga over it. Mirzapur is known for its fiery dialogues apart from a superb plot and amazing performances. The second season too isn't devoid of it. Mirzapur 2 Trailer Funny Memes Go Crazy Viral! Fans Flood Twitter With Hilarious Jokes As They Eagerly Wait for the Amazon Prime Hit Series

The new trailer gives many worthy one-liners that are worth remembering. They also say a lot about what to expect from this new season. Everyone is gunning to make Mirzapur theirs including the women. The dialogues are thus quite explosive. Check out a few here.

Mirzapur 2 (Photo credit: Youtube)

Very concerned about Dadda here!

Mirzapur 2 (Photo credit: Youtube)

Nari shakti rises again!

Mirzapur 2 (Photo credit: Youtube)

These are the rules, take it or leave it

Mirzapur 2 (Photo credit: Youtube)

Revenge isn't the only aim!

Mirzapur 2 (Photo credit: Youtube)

Mirzapur 2 will start streaming from October 23 and is expected to be even more mind-blowing than the first season.

