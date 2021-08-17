Actor Rohit Saraf has begun shooting for Season 2 of Mismatched. The actor shared pictures with his co-stars from the sets on the first day of shoot on his Instagram page with the caption: "Ready for the feels, the drama, the romance. All over again. Season 2, Day 1 Mismatched." Rohit Saraf on Ludo and Mismatched’s Success: “The Love Is Making Me Believe in My Own Craft a Little More”.

Rohit also shared behind the scenes pictures with his co-actor Prajakta Koli and others. Prajatka replied in the comments section, "Feels like risk." Mismatched Season 1 Review: Prajakta Kohli-Rohit Saraf’s Netflix Series Doesn’t Entirely Pull Off in Being Millennials’ Hip Hip Hurray! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli Begin Mismatched Season 2 Shoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Suresh Saraf (@rohitsaraf)

Rohit was last seen in 'Feels Like Ishq' on OTT.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2021 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).