Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Recreate Their Sizzling Chemistry As They Groove on 'Ve Maahi' (Watch Video)

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 chapter is over but the fans are yet to get over the finalists of the reality show. For several months, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were amongst the top trends on Twitter, due to their growing fanbase. While Sid rose to be season's winner, Shehnaaz moved on to another reality show instantly, Colors' 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.' The show that also has BB 13 contestant Paras Chhabra in the lead, invited Shukla for a special appearance. Here, he danced with Shehnaaz, recreating their romantic bond. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sidharth Shukla Gets Hugs and Kisses From Shehnaaz Gill on the Swayamvar Show (Watch Video).

In the video glimpse of the track, we see the 'lovebirds' of BB 13 grooving on Kesari song "Ve Maahi." The two look cute together as they match each other with simple yet sweet steps. Sid looks dapper in a white shirt, jacket and denim combo while Shehnaaz dolls up pretty in a blue sharara. Check out the video below. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill’s Swayamvar Gets a Thumbs Up From Fans, but They Can’t Get Over SidNaaz.

Watch Sid and Shehnaaz's Romantic Dance:

Fans were elated to see their favourite jodi sizzle on the dance floor once again after the BB finale. The pair received lots of love and admiration from their loyal fans and they all rooted for their relationship in the house. Naturally, netizens want to see more of the couple outside the house, hoping that they take their relationship to the next level. This song was a perfect visual treat for those who missed 'Sidnaaz's' cutesy shenanigans on the reality show. We won't be surprised if the duo is roped in a full-fledged romantic movie in the near future!