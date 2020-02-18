Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sidharth Shukla Gets Hugs and Kisses From Shehnaaz Gill on the Swayamvar Show (Watch Video)

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looks like Bigg Boss 13 fame, Shehnaaz Gill is not in a mood to say goodbye to her fans, as the girl will be seen next on the small screen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The show will focus on her and Paras Chhabra wherein the two will hunt for their suitable partners. The show already aired its first episode on Monday and people have already given a thumbs up to the same. But guess what, tonight's (February 18) episode is going to be ultra special. And if you ask why? Well, the answer is Shehnaaz's BFF, Sidharth Shukla will make an entry on the show. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill’s Swayamvar Gets a Thumbs Up From Fans, but They Can’t Get Over SidNaaz (Read Tweets).

Shukla will not be a dulha for Sana, but he will just be a guest on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. A little sneak peek from tonight's episode is out and it sees Shehnaaz and Sidharth's meeting moment. The clip starts with Sana being blindfolded and picking one lad from the long queue. But the interesting part comes in when she reaches to the Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla. Unware and upon touching Sid, she replies, “Yeh mujhe Shukla jaisa lag raha hai.” And as soon as Shehnaaz opens her blindfold, her excitement sees no limit. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge First Promo: Shehnaaz Gill-Paras Chhabra Are All Set and Decked Up to Hunt for Their Better Halves (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Below:

The #SidNaaz moment is really cute, as, from the time Shehnaaz sees Shukla, she jumps on him and also showers him loads of kisses. The glimpse also sees Rashami Desai on the swayamvar show. FYI, singer and Anup Jalota's ex, Jasleen Matharu is also part of the show and is Paras' suitor. Stay tuned!