Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill’s Swayamvar Gets a Thumbs Up From Fans, but They Can’t Get Over SidNaaz (Read Tweets)

After making the nation go gaga over her cute antics on Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen next on a swayamvar based show. Not just this, the tadkedaar element here is that along with Sana, even Paras Chhabra will be seen on the same show looking for his better half. The two ex Bigg Boss contestants will be seen on a search for a suitable him and her. Titled as Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, the reality show's first episode was aired on Monday (Feb 17) and boy fans are impressed with it and how. Twitter is all praises for Gill and cannot keep calm. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge First Promo: Shehnaaz Gill-Paras Chhabra Are All Set and Decked Up to Hunt for Their Better Halves (Watch Video).
Elaborating on the first episode, we saw Shehnaaz Gill's first suitor named Rohanpreet Singh (singer) arriving on stage, who also happens to be her friend. Ahead Sana calls her brother to decide on Rohan. But the highlight comes in when Vipin Sahu (the guy from the super famous paragliding video) makes an entry as a suitor. Well, after a fun episode, reactions are bound to happen and the micro-blogging site poured in all things positive about the show. Check out a few ones below. Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill’s Swayamvar Put on Hold, and We Wonder Who 'Flipped' This Time.
Multi-Talented Sana:
Only Sana pleaseeeee.....💓💓💓💓💓💓💓💓#MultiTalentedShehnaaz #ShehnaazGilll #bigboss #MujseShadiKroge
Love For SidNaaz:
can @sidharth_shukla come and take @Shehnazgill123 home at the end of #MujseShadiKroge show please...#SidNaaz is love emotions ❤️❤️@ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BeingSalmanKhan @justvoot @mnysha
Please
A Joke:
Am i the only one who is feeling Sana boy's will go more lattu over #ParasChhabra girls than Sana herself 🙄😂😂#MujseShadiKroge
Fan Speaks:
Guys #ShehnaazGill ke show ko hit banwao...emotion me mat baho #SidNaaz
Agar use ye show ni milta to wo Punjab chali jati#MultiTalentedShehnaaz #MujseShadiKroge
Shehnaaz Everywhere:
Idk about other people but I genuinely enjoyed watching #MujhseShaadiKaroge coz of @Shehnazgill123. Sana proved that no matter what she is a true entertainer and I pray this show becomes a hit❤️ thank you for bringing smiles on our faces💕 #ShehnaazGiII #MultiTalentedShehnaz
P.S: fans also cannot get over SidNaaz and we feel them. With this, we also hint that Sana is going to snatch all Paras' attention on the show as hardly on Twitter anyone is talking about the Splitsvilla winner. All in all, it was just the first episode of the shaadi show and predicting it will be hit will be quite foolish. Let's wait and watch. Stay tuned!